Vishal Dadlani On CJI Rajan Gogoi’s Retirement: “I Hope You Can Stomach The Disgraceful & Cowardly Legacy You Have Left”

Bollywood singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani is known for voicing his opinion and pointing out things that he feels are problematic. The singer in his recent tweet has targeted the former CJI Ranjan Gogoi and has a message for him post his retirement from his chair.

Rajan Gogoi was in headlines recently for being a part of the iconic Ayodhya verdict that was long pending. But Gogoi also has some allegations and controversies to his credit with many validating it.

Vishal in his tweet biding him goodbye wrote, “Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office. This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.”

Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office. This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.https://t.co/02kSxLix16 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 18, 2019

With his tweet, Vishal shared a detailed blog of Gogoi’s tenure and a complete account of his work, alleged misdoings and statistics.

For the uninitiated, while Gogoi was celebrated for his balanced judgment of the Ayodhya verdict, he will also be remembered for heading a bench that gave clean chit to Modi government twice.

It was also in the recent past that he was alleged of sexual harassment by a former Supreme Court woman staffer. But turned out that Gogoi was given a clean chit in that case. The women in her statement later had said that her worst fears have come true.

Meanwhile, Vishal’s tweet has divided his followers into two. One side is the ones supporting Vishal and on others are the one who adore Gogoi.

