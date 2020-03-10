Vakeel Saab: Shruti Haasan Paired Opposite Pawan Kalyan In This Courtroom Drama?

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan who is making his comeback in films after a gap of two years with Vakeel Saab, Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink, has been making headlines ever since the film’s inception. The Telugu remake which will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan as a fierce lawyer may have also have the gorgeous Shruti Haasan in a key role.

As per various reports, Vakeel Saab will have Shruti Haasan in for an extended cameo for a flashback sequence in the film. If reports are to be believed Shruti will be seen in as Pawan Kalyan’s better half and the actress will soon start the shoot of her part in the film.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from Shruti and the makers of Vakeel Saab.

More about Vakeel Saab, so far the first look poster of the film featuring Pawan Kalyan, and the first track Maguva Maguva has been well received by cine-goers.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj in important roles.

Music for the courtroom drama is been composed by S.Thaman.

Vakeel Saab is been helmed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.

The original venture i.e Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, with Thala Ajith in lead. The Tamil remake too was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The Thala Ajith starrer just like the original too had a great run in theatres and box office.

