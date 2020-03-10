Baaghi 3 Box Office Advance Booking Day 5: Tiger Shroff Starrer Promises To Take Holi Benefit

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s latest action film Baaghi 3 is performing decently at the Box Office. After a decent first weekend, the film faced a drop on Monday but all eyes are now on Holi trending as the footfalls are likely to increase and give the film required push.

Going by the early advance booking trends, there seems to be a jump on cards as compared to yesterday. Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing for Baaghi 3.

Mumbai & Delhi

Both cities haven’t performed at the optimum levels since Day 1. Yesterday there were negligible fast filling shows visible on BMS but today there’s noticeable jump. There are less than 5% shows promising heavy rush but that’s okay.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai

Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai are still dull as there are hardly any shows that are promising heavy footfalls.

Ahmedabad & Surat

Gujarat is one of the best performing cities for Baaghi 3 so far and today it continues to rule again.

With 8-10% fast filling shows in Ahmedabad & 15-16% in Surat, Gujarat is going well. Expecting solid spot bookings as well here.

Kolkata 5-7%

After a heavy dip in numbers yesterday, Kolkata has shown some gains today. There are 5-7% visibly good shows right now and the trend is expected to improve as the day progresses.

Agra & Bhopal

These 2 cities have been performing well for Baaghi 3 but today the advance booking trends have come down. Most of the properties are not up for booking as they are closed to Holi celebrations. As they will open from noon onwards, the trends are expected to improve. Spot booking is also expected to help here.

Overall, Baaghi 3 is likely to show some jump today thanks to its performance in Gujarat and little help from Mumbai, Delhi & Kolkata as well. It will be interesting to see how far Holi benefit takes this film.

Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh in lead. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.

