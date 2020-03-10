WHAT! Kareena Kapoor Khan Follows Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu & Ibrahim On INSTAGRAM But Not Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut with a bang! Ever since she has joined social media, she has been on a roll with sharing back to back pictures and videos with her family. She recently posted a picture with Taimur and the internet went crazy. Her fans just can’t stop staring and sharing her picture with Taimur. Well, Taimur is the most papped star kid in the history of Indian cinema, so it makes sense.

Recently, Kunal Kemmu welcomed Kareena on Instagram and their fun banter immediately grabbed the eyes on social media. Sharing a picture with Kareena, Kunal wrote, “Instagram just got cooler.. welcome @kareenakapoorkhan 🥳🤩😍❤️” to which Kareena replies, “@khemster2 not that I wasn’t always stalking you’. Bebo’s on a roll, isn’t it!

Kareena has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and only following 18 people on Instagram including Malaika Arora, her BFF- Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and others and from her family, Bebo follows, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ummm are we missing out on someone here?

It’s none other than, Sara Ali Khan. Yes, Kareena doesn’t seem to follow her for unknown reasons yet.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan releasing this month on March 20, 2020.

