Holi 2020: Deepika Padukone Feels Balam Pichkari Is Rang Barse Of This Generation

Deepika Padukone talks about ‘Balam Pichkari’ becoming the new age Holi anthem and how it’s this generation’s Rang Barse.

Known for celebrating the festival of colour with utmost zest, B-town surely knows how to have fun in Holi with their favourite iconic Holi hits. Resonating with the same emotion, our global icon and leading lady of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone also has a dance number to groove this Holi and its none other than her song “Balam Pichkari”- truly, the anthem for us all!

Being the most playful and exhilarating Holi number, Balam Pichkari is becoming the iconic Holi song. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Deepika shares, “If I may say, Balam Pichkari is like Rang Barse (Silsila; 1981) of our generation. Nowadays, every Holi party starts with Rang Barse, and the second song has to be Balam Pichkari. So, it’s become a new-age Holi anthem. It feels nice to have been part of such an iconic song.”

The catchy tune celebrates the festive with quaint charm, colourful outfits, lots of colours and is a modern yet sweet take on the celebration. As we get ready to go colour crazy, there are certain iconic characters played by Deepika which are etched in the hearts of the fans forever. Be it Naina from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani or Mastani from Baajirao Mastani, Piku or Veronica from Cocktail, Deepika has always impressed the audiences with her exemplary acting and remarkable songs.

While we can always go back to keep watching these movies, Deepika will next be seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She is all set to begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled alongside Siddhnat Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also star in the official remake of “The Intern” which will go on floors next year.

