Coronavirus Outbreak: Avengers Actor Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Cancels His Trip To India

The Coronavirus outbreak has scared half the world and even the entertainment industry is suffering. With outdoor shooting schedules getting cancelled to release dates getting postponed, COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has managed to make every person cautious of everything. Well, another celeb who had to can his big trip is Avengers actor Thor played by Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth was supposed to start a global tour in a few days for the promotions of his film, Extraction. He was supposed to come to India for 2 days from March 16. However, amid the news of Coronavirus patients beinh detected even in India, his visit to the country is now cancelled.

As reported by PTI, a Netflix source said, “Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved and the travel advisory issued, the event has been called off”

To prevent the spreading of the virus, the Union Health Ministry advised people to avoid mass gatherings. Even if such gatherings or events take place, one must take the necessary precautions to make sure no person’s health is risked.

Meanwhile , Chris Hemsworth will reprise his character Thor for the upcoming film, Thor: Love And Thunder. The film is being helmed by Taika Waititi.

