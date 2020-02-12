Trance Update: Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim Starrer Gets Zero Cuts From CBFC, New Release Date Announced

Release date of Mollywood heartthrob Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance which happens to be one of the biggest releases in the Malayalam film industry this year has been postponed. The news of the film getting postponed was shared by Fahadh himself on his social media handles.

The actor yesterday announced that Trance which was originally scheduled to release on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day will now be releasing only on 20th February. The film has been pushed further for the release than its original scheduled date following some censor issues.

Trance was caught in censorship struggle following a certain sequence in the film which the censor board members in Trivandrum felt would be too sensitive to be screened without trimming it down. But the makers weren’t that happy with this idea, as they wanted the scene in question to be intact in the film as it is a crucial part of the film. Following which the censor board referred it to censor revising committee in Mumbai and the latter now has passed the film with U/A certificate with out a single cut. Plus, the film will also now release on new date.

Fahadh took to his Instagram handle to share the announcement regarding the new release date and censor board clearance, as the Malayalam actor wrote: “TRANCE certified clean UA without a single cut by the Revising Committee. See you all on the 20th feb 2020”

More about Trance, the film has Fahad’s better half Nazriya Nazim as the leading lady. The Malayalee audience will get to see the lovely couple on the big screen after a long gap of 6 years. Fahadh and Nazriya were last seen sharing the same screen space in the superhit 2014 Malayalam release Bangalore Days.

Fahadh in the film will be seen playing the role of a motivational trainer.

The Fahad Fasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer also has filmmaker Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George along with others in key roles.

The film is been helmed by Anwar Rasheed and also is been bankrolled by himself under his production banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The music for the film is been composed by Jackson Vijay

