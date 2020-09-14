The Family Man 2 Actress Samantha Akkineni Is 12 Million Strong On Instagram Now

The Family Man 2 star Samantha Akkineni has garnered a fan following of 12 million on Instagram. The actress shared the news on Monday with a new picture and also thanked her fans.

“12 million Now and forever. Thankyou for this amazing shot @vaishnavpraveen @thehouseofpixels,” she wrote alongside the image that has Samantha posing on a sofa in a shimmery dress.

Samantha recently shared that she starts her weekend by doing 108 Surya Namaskars.

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave“, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham“, “Eega“, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam“. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

She will soon be seen in the second part of The Family Man along with Manoj Bajpayee. The dubbing for the upcoming much-awaited second installment of the show happened recently.

“Dubbing for THE FAMILY MAN 2,” Manoj tweeted, along with a picture of himself at the dubbing studio.

The Family Man 2 is expected to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from the year end. The action-drama series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK blended thrills and humour, which made it endearing. Samantha Akkineni has joined the cast in season two of the series, which features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

