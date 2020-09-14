Malayalam Actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal Passes Away At 44 After Collapsing On A Film Set

Here is the sad news that has come up like a shock to Malayalam cinema. Actor and dubbing artiste Prabeesh Chakkalakkal has passed away after collapsing during a film shoot in Kerala’s Kochi. The actor was only 44 years old.

Reportedly, the actor was shooting for the YouTube channel Cochin College. Coworkers claim that no vehicle stopped when they tried to take Prabeesh to a hospital. By the time, Prabeesh was taken to the hospital; he breathed his last.

Samakalika Malayalam published the death news of Prabeesh Chakkalakkal. According to the report, the actor was shooting for a telefilm for spreading awareness about waste management in Kochi. The film features waste being disposed of at the Kundannoor Bund Road in Kochi.

Reportedly, after finishing his part, Prabeesh Chakkalakkal took a group photo with his coworkers. He also mentioned to the film’s videographer Sujith that he was feeling dry on his tongue and he wanted some water. As soon as he drank the water, he collapsed.

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal’s death is undoubtedly a massive loss to Malayalam cinema. He is known for working in many telefilms. Apart from acting, he had also worked as a dubbing artiste in many popular Malayalam films.

Prabeesh was also a Christian Service Society state committee member and was survived by his father, Joseph, wife, Jansy, and a daughter named Taniya. He was buried at the Maradu Moothedam church today. Koimoi offers heartiest condolences to his family and friends. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: V Star Nani On Actors Playing Grey Characters: “Now, We Are Slowly Forgetting About The Hero Or Villain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube