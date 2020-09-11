Digangana Suryavanshi rose to fame with her portrayal in Govinda starrer FryDay. She received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal and even bagged some Bollywood project over the years.

Govinda’s FryDay, Rangeela Raja along with Jalebi remain to be some of her reputed Bollywood projects. However, beauty is not often seen on the screens these days. So, Koimoi decided to rope in the actress and strike a conversation.

We spoke to Digangana Suryavanshi about her upcoming project Seetimaarr, shooting amid the pandemic and much more. Check out the excerpts from the conversation below:

You have been a part of this industry since more than a decade now, what’s that one change you have noticed in the glamour industry today?

Honestly, I’ve been evolving and that’s why I think I see the difference, technically speaking, yes technology and making is very sound these days.

Vanity and insanity is a part and parcel of the glamour industry, how do you manage to keep yourself so inspired and sane amidst all the abnormalities and cacophony?

To believe that I am first a human being and none of my mis-action can be covered up by saying that I’m an actress or I’ve been working for an x amount of time… the proportion of being grateful, hardworking and empathetic is high in my life.

Tell us something about your role in Seetimaarr

I’m paired opposite Gopichand sir, yes I play a tv anchor, but there’s a lot more to it!

How did you ace at the regional language so effortlessly?

Well, thank you. I’m very involved in all that I do and I’m enjoying working in Telugu and Tamil films.

Are you sceptical about resuming the shoot amidst COVID? And how have you geared yourself up for the same?

That thought is somewhere going to be there but I’m with all precaution, I’m all pumped up to begin shooting, I’ve been missing it!

Why have you been low-key/ missing from the screens? You’ve made a mark in both Tv and Bollywood now. What is your plan forward?

The plan to do many more films and be able to get better and better with each one of them

