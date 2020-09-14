With the evolution of the OTT world in India, more shows are exploring the sci-fi and time travel genre. The latest one is Tamil sitcom, Time Enna Boss starring Robo Shankar in lead and releasing on September 18.

Amazon Prime Video just released the poster of the show on Instagram. The caption of the post reads as saying, “what if you get trapped with roommates who are time travellers? #TimeEnnaBossOnPrime, new series, sep 18!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This exciting poster surely evokes curiosity and makes us asking for more. Well, fortunately, the trailer of the show is all set to release tomorrow i.e. on Tuesday, September 15.

Time Enna Boss is a Kavithalayadeals production. The show deals with the everyday adventures of an average IT guy, who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travellers. These travellers from different time periods have accidentally got trapped in the present-day Chennai. The show features the talented stars like Robo Shankar, Alexandar Babu, Bharath Niwas, Priya Bhavanishankar, Karunakaran, Sajnana Sarathy and Mamathi Chaari.

Interestingly, Sony LIV’s latest sci-fi Indian show JL50 has been loved a lot by the audience lately. It will be interesting to see where Time Enna Boss takes the genre while adding the element of comedy to it.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video recently released a comedy show Wakaalat From Home. The show brought the much-loved duo of Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh back together after Permanent Roommates. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show also stars Kubbra Sait & Gopal Dutt in lead.

Amazon Prime Video is also creating waves for two upcoming major shows Mirzapur 2 & The Family Man 2. While Mirzapur 2 is slated to release on Oct 23, The Family Man 2 is expected to release by the end of the year. Manoj Bajpayee recently dubbed for the show and his pictures went viral on social.

Coming back to Time Enna Boss, we can’t wait for the show to hit the web world. Can you? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Malayalam Actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal Passes Away At 44 After Collapsing On A Film Set

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube