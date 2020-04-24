Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay To Make His Debut In Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Film?

Kollywood superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi who have teamed up for the very first time for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Master have been making headlines ever since its inception. The actor duo who had a great time during the shoot, share a great bond and friendship.

Apart from Master, Vijay Sethupathi who will also be seen playing a character with grey shades in Telugu film Uppena has been making news for obtaining the Tamil remake rights of the film.

As per a report from indiatoday.in, Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay who is currently in Canada for his higher education may play the lead in Tamil remake of Uppena which will be bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi.

As per the same report, Vijay Sethupathi during the shoot of Master had narrated the story of Uppena to Thalapathy Vijay, following which the latter was impressed and liked the idea. If everything falls in place the remake will go on floors once Jason Sanjay returns home in Chennai post lockdown.

However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited.

Talking about Uppena, the romantic action drama which was originally supposed to release on 2nd April has now been postponed amid lockdown.

With Uppena Chiranjeevi’s nephew, Vaisshnav Tej will be making his debut in Tollywood. The film helmed by Buchi Babu Sana has actress Krithi Shetty as the leading lady.

About Master, the much-anticipated release of the year with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi which was to release on 9th April reportedly will release on the former’s birthday which falls on 22nd June.

Master will be a pan India release that will hit the big screen in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages.

