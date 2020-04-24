BetheREALMAN: Venkatesh Daggubati Completes The Task; Nominates Superstar Mahesh Babu

Just like millions of people across the nation, Tollywood celebs too are under self-quarantine and are practicing social distancing amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. It was on Wednesday when Tollywood superstar Jr.NTR nominated actor Venkatesh Daggubati for the ongoing trend #BetheREALMAN task, where the actor needs to do the daily household chores.

Venkatesh who is quite active on social media took to his Twitter handle to share the video where the actor can be seen performing the task. Venkatesh in the video is seen cleaning his floor, cutting the grass of his front yard, watering plants, cutting veggies, and cooking.

Post completing the task, Venkatesh shared the video and also nominated Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, actor Varun Tej and filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. His caption reads, Here’s my video @tarak9999. Let’s help our family with domestic work and#BetheREALMAN I request our Chinnodu @UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej& @AnilRavipudito pass it on.

#BetheREALMAN task was initiated by Arjun Reddy maker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On the work front, Venkatesh who was last seen in super-hit Telugu action-drama Venky Mama, will next be seen in Naarappa, which is a remake of Tamil hit Asuran.

In Naarappa, Venkatesh will be seen reprising the role of Dhanush from the original.

Naarappa which is helmed by Srikanth Addala is currently put on halt due to lockdown.

