Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar! South Stars Chiranjeevi & Nivin Pauly Wish The ‘Master Blaster’

As India’s cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 today, cricket fans across the globe took to social media to wish the legend happy birthday. Two among those many fans of ‘Master Blaster’ were Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly. The actor duo took to their respective Twitter handles to pass on their wishes to the ‘God Of Cricket’.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture with Sachin along with a Birthday wish that reads, “Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India’s Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!!”

Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India's Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!! pic.twitter.com/JZ9WujyXM8 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 24, 2020

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly shared an adorable picture with the ‘Master Blaster’, in which Sachin and the actor can be seen having a hearty laugh, “Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt. Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan!”

Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt . Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! 😍#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/2bBXSmSZH3 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 24, 2020

In his cricket career spanning over 24 years, Sachin has played 463 One Day International matches and 200 Test matches. The legendary cricketer has also been honored with prestigious awards like Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan, Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award among others.

