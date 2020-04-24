Bajirao Mastani Lyricist Prashant Ingole On People Breaking Lockdown: “Unfortunately, In India I Have Never Seen People Valuing Life”

Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs in films like “Bajirao Mastani” and “Mary Kom“, has written a poem titled “Naadaan”, urging people not to go out during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The Indian government has imposed lockdown till May 3 but not all seem to be following it.

“It’s very sad to see people around the world trying to be dumb and failing to understand the gravity of coronavirus and the lockdown. Seeing people in herds in India to buy vegetables breaking the social distancing rules, with no masks is disheartening,” he said.

“Unfortunately, in India I have never seen people valuing life and this seems to be just the routine for them. By going out, we are not only putting our lives in danger but our families’ lives at stake too and at the same time, our country is at a high risk,” he added.

He urged people to follow the lockdown guidelines.

Meanwhile, Prashant has donated a certain sum of his fees for a song that he had worked on, to an NGO feeding the underprivileged.

He refused to reveal the amount, but shared that it can be used for feeding 100 people for 18 days.

“Life is magical. Let’s not try to save money for the future which may not come rather help people today who really are in need,” he said.

“I feel and believe the most important aspect now is to support underprivileged people who consist of the major chunk in India and the medical staff who are in the forefront of this battlefield. I have donated one of my song’s fees to an NGO in Pune. They are feeding underprivileged people with dal chawal,” he added.

