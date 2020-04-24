Thala Ajith & Shalini Celebrate Their 20th Marriage Anniversary, Fans Shower Them With Immense Love

Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith and his better half Shalini who are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary at home amid lockdown, have been poured in with love and heartfelt wishes from their fans all across on social media. Thala Ajith fans who leave no stone unturned to trend special occasions related to their favorite star, be it his birthday, movie release, or marriage anniversary, early today took to Twitter to trend #HappyWeddingDayAjithShalini.

Thala Ajith and Shalini fell in love during the shoot of their Tamil film Amarkalam, which released back in 1999. Post to which they dated almost for a year before tying the knot on 24th April 2000. There’s no doubt that the real-life jodi of Thala Ajith and Shalini is one of the most loved and adored couples in the Tamil film industry.

Below are some cute and adorable wishes which Thala Ajith and Shalini fans had for their favourite star couple.

20th Wedding Anniversary For My Mentor #ThalaAjith Anna & #Shalini Mam.. LongLive lovely Couple.. ❤️ #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI — Rajesh R (@iamrajesh_sct) April 23, 2020

Happy Wedding Anniversary to the most loved couples #Ajithkumar sir and #ShaliniAjith mam 🎂 long live together 💐 #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/R23CVtssP8 — TN Ajith E-Fans (@tn_ajith) April 23, 2020

Happy Wedding Anniversary #ThalaAjith & Shalini ma'am ❤️….! It's been 20 Years of togetherness, and further more long years to come 🙌..! Wishes from #Thalaivar fans 😎#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI #Valimai #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/sOGNuGsWWj — Bengaluru RFC (@Bangalore_RFC) April 23, 2020

Wishing u a happy Wedding anniversary Thala Ajith & Shalini From @actorvijay Fans ❤#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/dGb8cEhyJ4 — ☮ViJaY-Freak (@VfAbishek) April 23, 2020

20 Years of Togetherness for the Ever Lovable couple – #Thala #Ajith & Shalini mam. Love Birds ❤️ Long Live Anna Anni God Bless ❣💥💥#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI #Valimai pic.twitter.com/IxseLsQcmC — Ajith Fans Madurai (@AjithFC_Mdu) April 23, 2020

Love that grows through time is such an inspiring thing. Congratulations on your [20] years together to Thala AJITH Anna And Shalini Anni 💐💃.#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/mySv9iMl5J — Jᴏɴɴɪᴇ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇR 🛂 (@ItzJonniewalker) April 23, 2020

Thala Ajith and Shalini are blessed daughter Anoushka Kumar and son Aadvik Kumar.

On the work front, Thala Ajith who was last seen on courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai happens to be in news these days following his next, the much anticipated Valimai.

Valimai is an action drama that has Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi opposite Thala Ajith in lead. The film has a Tamil superstar as a fierce and honest police officer.

Valimai helmed by H.Vinoth is currently put on halt amid lockdown.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!