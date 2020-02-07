Thalapathy Vijay Tax Raid: Income Tax Officials Seize WHOPPING 77 Crores From Bigil’s Financier!

The questioning of Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay followed by the raid at his Chennai residence and properties has social media buzzing from the past two days. The raid was conducted and the actor was questioned on the sets of his film Master following accusations of tax evasion by AGS Cinemas which had bankrolled Vijay’s sports drama Bigil, and also for the doubts regarding the remuneration which Vijay had for his last release.

Now as per the latest reports, post the raid at Bigil financier Anbu Cheziyan’s residence, office and other properties in Chennai and Madurai, the Income Tax sleuths seized a whopping unaccounted amount of 77 crores in cash.

According to a report in India today, apart from the unaccounted amount a large number of property documents, promissory notes, and postdated cheques that were taken as collateral security have been recovered during the search and have been seized by Income Tax sleuths.

As per the same report, though the Income Tax officials have not seized any amount from Vijay’s residence, the investigation regarding the investment in immovable properties by the actor is on full swing.

Talking about Bigil, the film which released in Diwali last year was made on a budget of a whopping 180 crores. The sports drama when released turned to be blockbuster hit as it had set cash registers ringing at the box office as it did a business of over 300 crores.

The film was helmed by Atlee Kumar and was produced under AGS Entertainment banner.

