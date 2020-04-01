Thalapathy Vijay & Mahesh Babu Fans Get Into A Heated Argument As #RemakeStarVijay & #DummyStarMaheshBabu Trend On Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu, two of the biggest acting forces from down south need no introduction. The Fandom of both the stars is not just limited to the south, both Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh share massive fan following in other parts of India too.

One often gets to hear fan clubs of actors getting in heated arguments especially down south where superstars are treated no less than demigods. But this time things have gone haywire, as fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu got into an ugly fight on Twitter.

As per various reports, it all started recently when Thalapathy Vijay’s super-hit film Gilli was aired on TV. Thalapathy Vijay fans had all cheers and praises for their favourite star following his act in the film. But soon things went out of control when Mahesh Babu fans made it a point that Gilli was Tamil remake of the Telugu superstar’s 2003 release Okkadu.

Soon thing took an ugly turn, as Mahesh Babu fans started trending #RemakeStarVijay about Thalapathy Vijay, and the latter’s fans too left no stone unturned to trend #DummyStarMaheshBabu on twitter.

What followed then was a series of tweets and memes.

Vigay not only copy mb movies but also his look. Copycat for a reason#RemakeStarVijay pic.twitter.com/8ZAX1LP0NP — Divakar Gadu Pakka Dhfm (@DivakarDhfm) March 31, 2020

2 mins silence for the fake star fans 🤣 Dont even dare to mess with us 🤙 King will aririve shortly @urstrulyMahesh🔥🙏 #RemakeStarVijay pic.twitter.com/bAhuhKFljA — •-• A K K I •-• (@AkhilDHFP) March 31, 2020

Vijay fan's : Mahesh Babu doesn't know to act Mahesh Babu Mans : Film Fare Award will be given for those who act well… Vijay with No Film Fare : #Wasted#RemakeStarVijay pic.twitter.com/50tW3wizJf — Prínce (@Bobby_Twittz) March 31, 2020

Only telugu actor who acts in serials, alcohol ads just for the sake of money and kills audience health @urstrulyMahesh 😖#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/BHLCsfQslB — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) March 31, 2020

When We ask How many 1 million liked videos you have in youtube… Mandi Babu reaction 😂#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/l0QbDzmapu — ASSAULT SETHU (@AssaultuSethu_) March 31, 2020

One And Only God Of Expression..🔥 Happy Or Sad , Romance Or Angry, He Never Changed His Face Reaction..😒😂 That is Why We called #DummyStarMaheshBabu #master pic.twitter.com/hFeo6eVS7t — 𝐌𝐫.𝐄𝐗𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐲ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@itz_expiry2) March 31, 2020

Only South Indian Actor Among Top-5 in the List with Bollywood Actors!! Name is #ThalapathyVijay @actorvijay from TAMILNADU !!😎💥🔥#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/emmKHwsL85 — T F C (@Itz_TFC) March 31, 2020

