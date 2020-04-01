Thalapathy Vijay & Mahesh Babu Fans Get Into A Heated Argument As #RemakeStarVijay & #DummyStarMaheshBabu Trend On Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu, two of the biggest acting forces from down south need no introduction. The Fandom of both the stars is not just limited to the south, both Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh share massive fan following in other parts of India too.

One often gets to hear fan clubs of actors getting in heated arguments especially down south where superstars are treated no less than demigods. But this time things have gone haywire, as fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu got into an ugly fight on Twitter.

Thalapathy Vijay & Mahesh Babu Fans Get In Heated Argument On Twitter, As #RemakeStarVijay & #DummyStarMaheshBabu Go Trending
As per various reports, it all started recently when Thalapathy Vijay’s super-hit film Gilli was aired on TV. Thalapathy Vijay fans had all cheers and praises for their favourite star following his act in the film. But soon things went out of control when Mahesh Babu fans made it a point that Gilli was Tamil remake of the Telugu superstar’s 2003 release Okkadu.

Soon thing took an ugly turn, as Mahesh Babu fans started trending #RemakeStarVijay about Thalapathy Vijay, and the latter’s fans too left no stone unturned to trend #DummyStarMaheshBabu on twitter.

What followed then was a series of tweets and memes.

