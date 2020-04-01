 Yuvraj Singh’s Clarification Over Supporting Shahid Afridi’s Foundation: “I’m An Indian & I Will Always Bleed Blue…”

India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh recently supported the Shahid Afridi Foundation which is helping the underprivileged families in Pakistan amid the Coronavirus outbreak. In a video on Twitter, he had urged the fans and followers to donate to the noble cause. However, this message from Yuvraj was taken in the wrong way by the social media and he was bashed for supporting the rival country.

He was nominated by cricketer Harbhajan Singh on social media to record a message for Shahid Afridi’s foundation. Both legends had to face the repercussions of the same on Twitter. #ShameonYuviBhajji was trending on Twitter on Wednesday and almost 50k tweets on the same were spotted on the matter.

After being at the receiving end of all the criticism, Yuvraj Singh has released a statement clarifying his stand on the matter. He was stunned to see how his message was blown out of proportion and stated his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings but to help the respective countries during these tough times. He also went on to mention that he will stand for humanity and will also bleed blue no matter what.

Yuvi stated – “I really don’t understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that message was to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. I’m an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. jai Hind.

After Yuvraj’s clarification, it remains to be seen if the off-spinner too comes up with a statement.

