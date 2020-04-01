Anil Kapoor’s Latest Video Is All About The Fightback Against Coronavirus

Amidst coronavirus pandemic, all influential people are using their reach to spread awareness and vital information. Bollywood celebrities are no different, they are trying their best to keep the fans updated and entertained as well. From promoting social distancing to donating large amounts to PM cares fund, they have done their bit. Actor Anil Kapoor even released a video with information about coronavirus symptoms and what preventive measures can be taken amid this crisis.

In the video, he listed out all the symptoms of COVID-19 and said that people should stay in quarantine if they have any of these symptoms. He even urged everyone to maintain social distance in order to keep themselves and others safe.

Anil has been in self-isolation with his family in Mumbai. The actor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor returned to India with Anand Ahuja and has been in quarantine since then. Sonam is also keeping the fans entertained by sharing everything from cooking to workout videos.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang. The film was decent at the Box office. Anil will be next seen as Shah Jahan in Karan Johar directorial Takht, alongside Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

