Post delivering a blockbuster hit Bigil last year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Thalapathy Vijay fans can’t wait to catch their favourite star on the big screen in the much anticipated, Master. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial which was originally slated to release on 9th April has been postponed due to lockdown. Apart from Master, Thalapathy Vijay fans are also excited following the buzz related to the superstar’s next, which has been tentatively titled as #Thalapathy65.

From a past number of weeks, there has been buzz trending online about #Thalapathy65 being a sequel to Thalapathy Vijay’s 2012 blockbuster release Thuppakki which was helmed by A R Murugadoss.

Now as per the latest report from Indiatoday.in, there are possibilities of music composer S.Thaman, who is riding high on success with his compositional works for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, being signed in to score music for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

If everything falls in place then it will be for the very first time where S.Thaman will be scoring music for a Thalapathy Vijay project.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same and whether or not #Thalapathy65 be Thuppakki’s sequel is yet to be confirmed.

Thuppakki which released in 2012 had actress Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in lead.

The film was also later made in Hindi by AR Murugadoss as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead.

