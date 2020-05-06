It’s been over a decade but the golden run of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is showing no signs of slowing down. The show’s episodes mainly comprise of the issues that are faced by a common man in day-to-day life. With a pinch of humour and morals, the sitcom is a treat to watch and no wonder, why it’s still one of the most-watched shows of Indian television.

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is successfully fulfilling its objective of putting up a smile on the face of its viewers, the show has now received a compliment that is truly priceless. Recently, one Facebook user shared an amazing experience related to his father, who was admitted to ICU. In the post, he explained how the show helped in the recovery of his father post brain stroke.

He wrote, “So my dad suffered a brain stroke and was in the ICU for almost 6 days. The first thing which he asked me to put on the television once he was shifted to a ward was Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. Luckily there was a scene of Jetha and Babita going on and I could see him smiling. Such is the power of this show. This is a small tribute to the show and its makers!”

Thank you for your love. Your love inspire us pic.twitter.com/PC7oiQivLT — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) May 3, 2020

Further, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, tweeted the post and thanked the user for his compliment.

