Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar were the heroes of 1968 who gave multiple big hits and also made a huge impression in the Top 10 chart.

With Aankhen and Shikar, Dharmendra had two films in the Top 10. Manoj Kumar also had two films Neel Kamal & Aadmi in the Top 10. Other stars like Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar and Dilip Kumar also created good impression.

Superstar Rajesh Kumar had no film in 1968 apart from a special appearance in Shrimanji.

Have a look at the Top 10 grossers of 1968:

Rank India Nett 1.Aankhen 3.35 2. Do Kaliyan 2.05 3. Neel Kamal 1.80 4. Kanyadaan 1.70 5. Shikar 1.55 6.Padosan 1.40 7. Brahmachari 1.25 8. Aadmi 1 9.Haseena Maan Jayegi 0.95 10. Duniya 0.90

