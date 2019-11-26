Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth To Team Up With Gautham Vasudev Menon For A Film?

Megastar Rajinikanth’s much anticipated Darbar is yet to hit the screens and his next which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168 is yet to go on floors. However, the interesting thing is the reports doing rounds on the Internet about Rajinikanth’s next to next film i.e Thalaivar 169.

As per a report from Indiaglitz.com, post Thalaivar 168 which will be helmed by Siruthai Siva, the megastar will kick start Thalaivar 169 and it will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

If the report is to be believed, Thalivar 169 will be a romantic action venture and it may be produced by Vels International Film.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed, as an official confirmation by the makers is yet to be made.

Talking about Thalaivar’s Darbar, the film is one of the most awaited releases for the year 2020. The magnum opus has Rajinikanth as a cop. The actor will be seen performing some breattaking action sequences in AR Murugadoss directorial.

The film has actress Nayanthara in lead along with Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and others in important roles.

So far the posters and motion poster of the film which released early this month has been very well-liked by the audience.

The very first song titled Chumma Kizhi from the Rajini starrer will be unveiled tomorrow.

The action thriller will hit big screens on 9th January 2020 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Talking about his next, Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 is speculated to go on floors next month.

