Priyanka Chopra Jonas Owns 80 Pair Of Shoes & It’s A Collection Well All Should Be Jealous Of

Priyanka Chopra Jonas aka Bollywood’s Desi Girl is an icon when it comes to films as well as fashion. The actress has always startled her fans with her bold fashion choices and how can we ever forget her crazy Met Gala and Cannes looks. We have seen Priyanka evolve with fashion and we know for a fact that Priyanka is always a step ahead when it comes to donning something trendy.

But did you know that PeeCee has around 80 pairs of unique heels! Yes, it might sound unbelievable but Priyanka has a huge collection of shoes and if you have ever noticed, the actress never even repeats them! Well, she doesn’t even need to, right? From clear sandals to chic stilettos, from one-of-a-kind Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin, the global icon has each and every kind of heel that a girl dreams to own.













Interestingly, in 2009, Priyanka Chopra also became the first Indian actress to cast a foot impression at the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum in Florence, Italy. She received custom-designed shoes from the Ferragamo house as well. So this obsession with footwear is a years-old affair for Priyanka.

On the work front, PeeCee is currently shooting for her next ‘The White Tiger‘. The film is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga and will premiere on Netflix. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role.

