Thala Ajith & Shalini Spotted In A Hospital With Mask Amid Global Pandemic, Fans Get Concerned

Kollywood superstar Thala Ajith who shares a massive fan following were in a state of shock following a video that has been doing rounds since last evening. The video that we are talking about has the Tamil star and his wife visiting a hospital wearing a mouth mask amid the global pandemic.

The very video of the actor and his wife from the hospital has raised a concern about Thala Ajith’s health among his fans. Reportedly, the actor and his better half visited the hospital for Valimai star’s routine check-up.

Ajith who apart from his acting is also known for charity works was in news recently following his contribution of 1.25 crores, the Tamil superstar has donated 50 Lakhs to PM-CARES fund, followed by another 50 Lakhs to Tamil Nadu CM’s Public Relief fund and 25 Lakhs to daily wage workers of FEFSI (Film Employees Federation Of South India).

On the work front, Thala Ajith who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker H.Vinoth’s courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai as a fierce lawyer had been busy shooting for action thriller Valimai before the Coronavirus Pandemic struck.

Valimai is helmed by H.Vinoth and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner BSK Network and Entertainment PVT Ltd.

After Nerkonda Paarvai, it is for the second time where Thala Ajith, H.Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor are teaming up for a film.

