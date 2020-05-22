Samantha Akkineni is known for her witty social media posts. On Friday, she revealed a bit of that trait while showing off her “handsome” husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, to the world.

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and she shared a smiling picture of Naga Chaitanya, where he looks dapper in white chequered shirt and brown pants.

“After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. ‘See eee my husband looks so handsome no ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now ),” she captioned the image.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were attending actor Rana Daggubati’s roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj.

Samantha Akkineni shared a photograph from the ceremony and wrote: “Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 @ranadaggubati @miheeka … here’s to your happily ever after.”

Samantha also took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a yellow suit. On the image, she wrote: “When you get to dress up after 2 months.”

Samantha Akkineni has made a name for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

