Thalapathy Vijay Fans Take Internet By Storm With #1MonthForVijayBdayBash!

Thalapathy Vijay fans have taken the internet by storm since last evening. Though there’s still a month left for superstar’s birthday (22nd June), the Tamil actor’s fans have left no stone unturned in advance to trend #1MonthForVijayBdayBash. For those unversed, the actor’s birthday is always celebrated in a grand manner among his fans.

It won’t be wrong to say that for Thalapathy Vijay fans their favourite’s birthday is no less than a festival which they eagerly await each year. From the past 5-6 years, the popularity of Thalapathy Vijay and also his fan following has seen a tremendous rise following his hits like Kaththi, Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, Jilla among other films.

Plus, Thalapathy Vijay’s Hindi dubbed films showcased on TV and Youtube has garnered a mass fan following for the versatile actor from rest parts of India. Following which he is one among the most followed South actors.

Below are some of the tweets which Vijay fans had with #1MonthForVijayBdayBash:

There are Some Heros Who Won't Rspnd If Fans Gathers to See Them. But Our Idol Thalapathy @actorvijay Always Comes Out and Respects them!

"ரசிகன் ரசிக்கும் தலைவன்"❤️🙏#1MonthForVijayBdayBash #Master pic.twitter.com/nd7FUodIuT — × Master Memes × (@Master__Memes) May 22, 2020

"Ignore Negativity" Is The Word I Followed the most In My Life After My Thalaivan Speech! Such An Impact He made With His Speeches! 😇🙏 @actorvijay#1MonthForVijayBdayBash #Master pic.twitter.com/C9rD6qtGbR — × Master Memes × (@Master__Memes) May 22, 2020

Giving Blockbusters or gaining a massive BO is not only the important part of an actor ! He should respect his fans who are the pillars for his growth. Thalapathy @actorvijay has done that every single time ! He treats his fans like his family❤️#1MonthForVijayBdayBash l #Master pic.twitter.com/uQZQ3ojbb3 — нᴀʀɪʜᴀʀᴀɴ ッ (@_hari_vijay) May 22, 2020

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay who was last seen in Atlee Kumar’s sports action drama Bigil will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Master.

Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Kollywood’s powerhouse actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. So far the music album and posters of the film have been well accepted by cine-goers and music lovers.

Master which was originally slated to release on 9th April has been postponed due to lockdown. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will hit big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

