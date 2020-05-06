Post Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda To Join Forces With Filmmaker Mohan Krishna Indraganti For His Next?

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has been making headlines from the past couple of days following his stand against a gossip site for publishing fake reports on his name. The Arjun Reddy star has also been in news on becoming the first actor from the South to achieve a milestone of 7 million followers on Instagram.

Now as per a report from timesofindia.com, after filmmaker Puri Jagganadh’s Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda will be teaming up with ace filmmaker Mohan Krishna Indraganti for his next. As per the same report, the film will be helmed by leading Tollywood producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced by the actor and the makers. Talking about Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter, the actor who was last seen in World Famous Lover, will be seen as a professional boxer in Puri Jagganadh’s directorial.

The first schedule of Fighter was wrapped in Mumbai in February. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will be a romantic action drama with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

The Vijay Deverakonda led Fighter is bankrolled by Charmee Kaur and Karan Johar.

Fighter will be Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan India release, as it will hit big screens in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages. The second schedule of the film will kick start post lockdown.

Talking about director Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the filmmaker’s action thriller ‘V’ with Nani in the lead which was slated to release in March has been postponed due to lockdown.

