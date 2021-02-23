Telugu Remake Of Drishyam 2 Starring Venkatesh Is All Set To Kick-Start In March!

Director Jeethu Joseph, who directed Malayalam movie ‘Drishyam 2‘, has teamed up with Telugu superstar Venkatesh to make the Tollywood remake of the film.

Jeethu Joseph took to Instagram to make the announcement on Sunday.

He posted a picture of himself with Venkatesh and captioned it as, “Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. Starting in March.” This will mark the Telugu debut for Jeethu Joseph and he will start shooting for the film in March 2021.

The Malayalam film stars Mohanlal in the lead role and was released on an OTT platform on February 19. Recently, the Kerala Film Chamber has expressed their ire over the move as this could well prove disastrous for the film theatre owners.

Chamber President Vijayakumar told the media that there is a moral responsibility for actors towards theatres. “It’s the movie theatres which elevated all of them to their present level and hence it’s not just Mohanlal alone, all the stars have a moral responsibility as all of them gained everything from movie theatres,” said Vijaya Kumar.

Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the crime thriller Drishyam which was released in 2013 and turned out to be one of the all-time grosser in the industry.

Mohanlal has himself in his Twitter handle has said it would be released on February 19 on Amazon Prime.

Vijayakumar added that they are not against any one particular ‘actor’ but speaking for the movie theatres, as that in itself an industry which is losing ground due to various reasons and all those attached to these movie theatres is facing tough times.

“Drishyam 2 was registered as a theatre release,” reminded Vijayakumar.

