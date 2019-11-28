Suriya & Anushka Shetty To Join Forces For Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Film?

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon who is known for helming successful films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kaakha Kaakha, Ye Maaya Chesave, Dhruva Natchathiram among others happen to be all busy these days filming Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha.

As per multiple reports, post wrapping up the final portions of Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha, the filmmaker will kick start his next with star actress Anushka Shetty in lead.

Reportedly, one may also get to see the gorgeous Anushka Shetty opposite her dashing Singam co-actor Suriya in lead.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed, as an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.

As of now Suriya and Anushka are busy with their films Soorarai Pottru and Nishabdam respectively.

Talking about Suriya, the Kollywood superstar who was last seen on big screen in action thriller Kaappaan, will next be seen in Sudha K Prasad’s drama film Soorarai Pottru. The film is based on events during the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath.

Soorarai Pottru will release in Summer 2020.

Anushka who was last seen in megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will soon be seen in Hemant Madhukar’s Nishabdam.

The versatile actress in the crime thriller will be seen as a painting artist with speech impairment. Anushka in the film will be seen opposite R. Madhavan in lead.

The Anushka starrer will hit big screens in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and English languages.

