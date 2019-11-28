Cant Decide What To Wear To Your BFF’s Wedding? Steal Kriti Sanon’s Pink Banarasi Sari

Festive celebrations might be over for us but Kriti Sanon still in the celebratory mood. Kriti’s wardrobe is keeping the joyous vibe going and her recent outings have just been proof. Her silk lehenga was already a perfect pick for this wedding season but now Kriti is spoiling us for choices. The actress who is busy promoting her upcoming film Panipat recently stepped out wearing a Banarasi sari and it is just the dress we have our eyes on.

After enjoying the success of her latest film with Akshay Kumar titled Housefull 4, Sanon moved on to promote Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. While she made sure she makes the heads turn at every promotional event, we made sure that we take note of what she is wearing.

Her look composed of a pink Banarasi sari with a bright green border paired with a deep neck, sleeveless blouse of the same colour. The thick shimmery bolder on sari made the sari look quite classy and elegant. Keeping in mind that the event was a day time thing and the weather is hot as well, the basic sleeveless blouse was just the thing this sari needed. Krit chose a bright colour which we think is perfect for sangeet functions during weddings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the jewellery, Kriti Sanon ditched wearing anything on her neck. She let the pallu of the sari adorn her perfect collar bone. She added a pair of statement golden earrings and multiple rings to amp up her outfit. Kriti left her long tresses loose and opted for minimal makeup. She went for glossy nude lips, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara and bronzed cheeks to go with the ensemble.

This Banarasi sari like Kriti Sanon’s is an ideal pick for a sangeet ceremony or even for a Mehandi function. The dress is a perfect balance of class and poise and can help you make the heads turn at any wedding function.

Talking about her film, Panipat, the film is a period drama helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 6.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!