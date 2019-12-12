SSMB27: Mahesh Babu To Romance Shruti Haasan In His Next?

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru, which without a doubt is one of the biggest releases in Tollywood for the year 2020.

There have been reports floating all across from a past number of days about his next being a gangster film which will be helmed by his friend and filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

The latest news related to SSMB27 is, as per the report from Times Of India, there are possibilities of actress Shruti Haasan and Mahesh teaming up for the second time. Earlier the duo had teamed for 2015 release Srimanthudu which was helmed by Koratala Siva.

Talking about Shruti, the actress has two big projects in her hands in the form of Telugu venture Krack opposite Tollywood star Ravi Teja. The film is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Apart from Krack, the actress also has Tamil venture Laabam opposite Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi in lead. The film is being helmed by S P Jananathan.

Talking about Mahesh’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, the superstar in the film will be seen playing the role of Military major Ajay Krishna.

The film has actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead. The Mahesh starrer also has Veteran actress Vijayshanthi. The actress is making her comeback to film with this action drama after a long gap of 14 years. The film also stars ace actor Prakash Raj as the lead antagonist.

Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

