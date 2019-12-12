After Baaghi 3, Vijay Varma Bags Reema Kagti’s Web Show; Gulshan Devaiah To Also Be A Part Of It?

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy won many accolades and on the commercial front too, the movie emerged as one of the most successful movies of 2019. Both Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi received praises for their characters but apart from them, it was Vijay Varma too, who grabbed the attention for his portrayal of ‘rowdy’ Moin.

After becoming a household name with Moin, Vijay Varma is now flooded with some interesting scripts and now there’s one more addition to it. According to the report of Filmfare, the actor has been roped in for Reema Kagti’s web show Fallen.

Apart from Vijay, supremely talented Gulshan Devaiah is also said to be part of the project. Fallen will be backed by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is currently busy with the shoot of Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. Recently, he updated his fans about the shoot of the movie and said he is having a gala time with the latter on the sets.

“I am really having a great time during the shoot of ‘Baaghi 3’ in Serbia, the shoot is coming out really well. Tiger and I share a great bond and I’m sure that it will be reflected on the big screen,” he said.

Vijay also shared his admiration for Tiger’s father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is fondly known as Jaggu dada.

“One of the major reasons for our bonding is my love for Jaggu Dada since I’m his big fan. I love hearing stories about Jaggu dada from Tiger about his films and other instances. I have always admired his work,” he added.

