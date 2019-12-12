Bigg Boss 13: THIS Leading Actress Was The Reason Behind Vikas Gupta-Paras Chhabra Ruined Friendship?

In Bigg Boss 13 house we see a lot of budding and breaking friendships. This season we witness Asim Riaz being friends with Himanshi Khurrana, Rashami Desai with Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra with Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill.

Vikas Gupta aka mastermind entered the house as wild card contestant. According to a report by Spotboye, Vikas has come on board for Paras Chhabra. Yes, you read it right. Paras and Vikas happened to be really good friends and broke their friendship because of a misunderstanding. It was actually Paras’ fault but he never accepted and this friendship soon turned into a sour one.

This happened when Paras Chhabra was dating Sara Khan. Yes, the two of them have dated for almost three years. If you talk about today, Sara can’t even stand his name. The misunderstanding happened probably because of Sara and the two friends, Paras and Vikas never even tried to patch up their friendship ever after that.

Well, we hope Paras Chhabra and Vikas Gupta become friends again and play the game together, maybe!

