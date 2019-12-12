Katrina Kaif On Accusations Of Doing Stereotypical Films: “No One Can Tell Me What I Can Do”

Katrina Kaif has grown remarkably as an actor in the last few years. And there is no denying that Katrina has proven her acting skills with her last few outings like Zero and Bharat. And now, as the British born actress strives to deliver better and better performance, there are many who have accused her of being stagnant and doing stereotypical roles.

And now, giving the most perfect reply to all those naysayers, Katrina addressed the issue at the celebrated journalist, Barkha Dutt’s curated event, We The Women. Katrina endorsed a positive outlook as she preached that it is important to have a clear vision of the mark someone wants to make for themselves. People around are bent on passing judgments without knowing one’s capabilities. Katrina further said that nobody can tell her what she wants to do or what she can do as that is for her to decide.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat and the actress won huge accolades for her performance. Next, the actress has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The film is slated to hit the cinema halls on March 27, 2020.

