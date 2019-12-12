Hotness Level: BEBO! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s White Organza Saree Will Level Up Your Fashion Game

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo is an inspiration for many and the Good Newwz actress makes sure that she manages to surprise all her fans with her fashion choices. From her casual yet cool airport look to her sexy red carpet looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in every attire and inspires everyone to take notes from her outfits.

She recently wore an organza saree that simply stole our heart and we think that it is a perfect fit for a wedding event. Be it a day wedding or a sangeet, this white saree worn by Kareena Kapoor is a must-have in your wardrobe. Customised by Picchika, the saree had Bebo printed on the front side that totally stole the show.

The white organza saree had elaborate floral work on it in pastel and the golden details added more drama to the saree. Kareena teamed her saree with an off-shoulder blouse and looked like a dream in it. Kareena stepped out wearing this saree to promote her upcoming film Good Newwz on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about Kareena’s makeup, makeup artist Savleen Manchanda decided to go nude. Kareena applied a glossy nude lipstick and added a hint of pink eye shadow to complete the look. Kareena accentuated her eye makeup by applying a dash of black eye shadow to the look. She went for a due base and dint shy away from applying a lot of highlighter.

Talking about her jewellery, to balance the goldwork on the saree, Kareena added beautiful golden earrings to enhance her look. Kareena was styled by none other than Rhea Kapoor. She tied her hair in a loose braid. Kareena also wore a ring in one of her fingers and ditched wearing any neckpiece.

Coming to her film Good Newwz, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Hood Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

