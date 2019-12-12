SHOCKING! Ayushmann Khurrana Was Suddenly Replaced By Diljit Dosanjh For THIS Film

Ayushmann Khurrana’s name has itself become a genre in Bollywood these days. We see all the great actors in Bollywood taking Ayushmann’s name and saying that they would want to do cinema like him. Although Ayushmann has had a fair share of struggles in Bollywood before landing into his fairyland.

Rajeev Masand’s Actor’s Roundtable 2019 is here and it consists of Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshaye Khanna. Talking about Shahid’s character in Udta Punjab, Ayushmann reveals that he was supposed to Diljit’s character in the film and then suddenly he got a call saying, “You are not doing this film anymore and I was like, what are you saying?” Ayushmann further added, “I was like heartbroken.”

On the work front, Ayushmann just delivered a 100 crore film, Bala and has been on a spree with seven back to back hit films. He is currently shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which will be released next year.

Apart from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he will also be seen in Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann has been one of the busiest actors this year and he is probably taking a break after Gulabi Sitabo as he has been working rigorously for more than a year now.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!