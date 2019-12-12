Mardaani 2 Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: To Get Benefit From Franchise’s Recall Value

Mardaani starring Rani Mukerji in lead proved to be a sleeper Hit as it released back in 2014. The character of Shivani Shivaji Roy was loved and admired by the audience and so was Rani’s performance. Rani Mukerji is now back with the second installment titled as Mardaani 2 it’s all set to release tomorrow i.e. Dec 13. The film produced by YRF has been directed by Gopi Puthran.

Let’s discuss how the film is doing in the market 1 day before its release:

Reach

The film’s trailer has been well accepted by the audience but it hasn’t reached many of them. Also, the film doesn’t have proper music which is necessary to create visibility among the masses. Also, the film hasn’t been promoted enough which has restricted its reach.

Mardaani 2 right now is being helped by the recall value of the franchise and good trailer but that hasn’t ensured enough fruit for the film.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 5.5/10

Buzz

The film could’ve gained a very good buzz if the promotions were strong but as of now, the film seems to be relying on word of mouth mostly. However, there’s certain goodwill for Rani Mukerji and Mardaani franchise among the audience which has helped the film create at least fair hype.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 4.5/10

Mardaani 2 has got fair Reach and Buzz which will ensure the film doesn’t go unnoticed. Also since it’s a sequel to a Hit film we can actually expect better opening compared to the first part. The film will face competition from two more releases Jumanji & The Body but will take an opening somewhere in 4.5-5.5 crores range.

Since it’s a limited budget film, this kind of opening for Mardaani 2 won’t be bad.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!