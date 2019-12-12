Is Salman Khan Getting Married? Brother Arbaaz Khan REVEALS The Truth

Salman Khan shares a great bond with his brothers and is soon going to be seen with Arbaaz Khan in Dabangg 3. While Salman will essay the role of Chulbul Pandey, Arbaaz will reprise his role of Chulbul’s brother Makkhanchand Pandey in the film. Salman fans are eager to see them together on the big screen this December but are even more concerned about Salman’s marriage.

Discussion about Salman Khan’s marriage have been a really old topic and when Arbaaz Khan stepped out to promote Dabangg 3. he was asked about the same. During a conversation with Etimes, Khan opened up about his personal life, film and Salman’s marriage rumours.

Talking about Salman, he said, “People have spent their entire life on what’s going to happen with this man and when is his marriage? I mean, listen don’t you get tired? The day he (Salman) wants to get married, he himself will announce that he’s getting married.”

Opening up about his own relationship with Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz said, “When I’m dating somebody I really don’t know as of now from now to whenever that question will arise, where it’s going to go. If you ask me, whether I’m happy in the scenario that I am in right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I’m dating Giorgia. So, that I can admit because that’s foolish for me not to admit that.”

He added, “Okay, but as far as making us giving it out there that oh, I am going to I’m not going to Who knows? And why should I even say it even if I know? When it happens you will get the invite or I will announce it. So I guess people should not be very impatient to know about what’s happening.”

Talking about Dabangg 3, the film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. South star Sudeep will be playing the role of the antagonist in the film while Sonakshi Sinha will reprise back as Rajjo.

Dabangg 3 releases on December 20, this year.

