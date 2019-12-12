Dabangg 3 Box Office Pre-Release Buzz (1 Week Before): It’s Chulbul Pandey Magic All Over!

Dabangg 3 Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Salman Khan’s much-awaited 3rd installment of Blockbuster Dabangg franchise is now just 1 week away from release. The film which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, debutante Saiee Manjrekar & Arbaaz Khan is directed by Prabhudheva and is slated to release on Dec 20, 2019.

Reach

Dabangg franchise is a phenomenon in India. Even though 2nd part of the franchise was not a big hit, the impact of the franchise has been intact. Dabangg which released back in 2010 was one of the biggest Blockbusters of that time and created a sensation in single screens. The character of Chulbul Pandey became iconic and people went mad for his swag.

As the 3rd part of the franchise, Dabangg 3 too has got great visibility. The film is promising to be bigger and better than the previous one which has ensured excellent reach.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 8.5/10.

Buzz

The trailer of the film has been loved by the audience as it promises all the elements which masses crave for. The film promises dhamaakedaar action, Chulbul Pandey style comedy and loads of fun. However, the film has lagged a bit on the music part. Even though it’s doing good, the response is nothing compared to what that of Dabangg and Dabangg 2‘s music.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 7/10.

The film is still 1 week away from release and by the time it will hit cinemas, it will be RED HOT.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!