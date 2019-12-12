BARC Report Week 49: Kundali Bhagya & Bandini Are Rocking The Television Charts!

BARC Report Week 49: We are back with BARC report and this time for the week 49. There are some Indian television shows like Kundali Bhagya and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, which are maintaining consistency in the top 10, while there is some turnaround too in the list.

Let’s go through the impressions of Indian television shows for urban and rural part of India.

Urban:

It’s once again, Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya topping the charts with 7337 impressions. The consistency clearly shows that core fan base it has created. At 2nd is Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka with 7006 impressions. The 3rd position is held by Sab Tv’s longest running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 6830 impressions. Colors’ Chhoti Sardarni is at 4th position with 6563 impressions, while Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya is at 5th with 6405 impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (6194 impresions), Dance Plus 5 (5375 impressions), Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (5307 impressions), are at 6th, 7th and 8th position, respectively. Colors’ Bigg Boss (5257 impression)is at 9th and Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay (5136 impressions) is at 10th position.

Rural:

In rural section it is altogether different scenario with Dangal channel ruling top six spots including- Bandini (14019 impressions), Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna (13385 impressions), Mahima Shanidev Ki (12368 impression), Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein (11581 impressions), Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (7569 impressions) and Phir Laut Aayi Naagin (6255 impressions). At 7th is Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya (5529 impressions), while at 8th is Big Magic’s Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali (5196 impressions). Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya (5149 impressions) and Big Magic’s Parmavtar Shree Krishna (4118 impressions) are at 9th and 10th spot, respectively.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!