Bigg Boss 13: Is Himanshi Khurana Not Get Married After Her Eviction Because Of Asim Riaz?

Himanshi Khurana gained a lot of popularity while on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. More than her performance, the actress was headlining the news for her equation with Asim Riaz. The fellow contestant was head-over-heels in love with Himanshi Khurana but she had made it very clear to him that she is in a relationship with someone else.

Now, after her exit from the show after an eviction, speculation around her wedding with this mystery man are doing rounds. Many reports suggested that Himanshi Khurana is soon getting married to her boyfriend. However, this is not the case. Himanshi took to Instagram to shun the rumours.

She posted a story saying, ” I am not getting married” and attached a few emoji to it. Earlier, Himanshi’s BFF in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shefali Jariwala was also heard saying that Himanshi is likely to tie the knot soon after her exit from the show. We wonder what might be the reason of the delay and if Asim is one of the catalyst for her decision.

