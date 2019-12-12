Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Makes A Grand Entry In The House & Exposes Arhaan Khan’s COMMENTS About Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 has become a roller-coaster ride for all the housemates because of the continuous twists and turns in the show. Paras Chhabra was staying in a secret room with Sidharth Shukla and none of the housemate knew about this. They were tracking all the activities, tasks and housemates closely in the show.

Bigg Boss khabri has just shared a new promo which shows a glimpse of tonight’s episode. Paras will be making a grand comeback to the house and everyone was excited to see him and ran immediately to hug him. As soon as Vishal Aditya Singh comes to hug him, Paras stops him and says, “Tu door reh bhai, Pata Nahi kab peeth mein churra ghop de you never know.”

Paras then starts revealing all the secrets that the housemates talk about among themselves. He also brings in the fact, how housemates have boycotted Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma in his absence. He then reveals Arhaan Khan in front of Rashami Desai.

Paras tells Rashami how Arhaan was talking about his financial condition and that he’s the reason behind her success. Post this, Paras even went ahead to take Vishal Aditya Singh case. he enquires him about hugging and kissing Mahira Sharma in front of everyone in the house and blamed him to be doing so to get back at his ex, Madhurima Tuli. he even accused him on using Mahima for the same.

Madhurima is shocked after listening to this and things take an ugly turn. Now, that Paras has entered the house, it will be interesting to see how things change among the contestants and what new dramas are introduced in the Bigg Boss house.

Take a look at the promo here:

Tell us in the comments section below on who do you think will win the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!