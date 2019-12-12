Driving Licence Trailer: Fan VS Superstar In This Prithviraj Starrer Looks Intriguing

Post garnering an overwhelming response for the teaser of Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Driving Licence, the makers this evening released the trailer of the film.

Prithviraj took to his Instagram to share the trailer with his fans and followers with the caption that read: Official trailer! This Christmas, the Fan will take on the Superstar! From 20/12/19!

Talking about the trailer, the 2 minutes 48 seconds video starts on a good note with everything going well in the lives of bot the lead characters i.e Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaaramoodu.

Prithviraj who will be seen essaying the role of a superstar named Hareendran in the trailer can be seen enjoying his stardom with a huge fan following cheering and praising him and his films in theatres. And one among those fans happens to be Suraj who plays the character named Kuruvila who is a motor vehicle inspector by profession. The latter can be seen cheering his favourite star and catching up on the superstar’s films in theatres and imitating him at home.

It doesn’t take much time for things to change, as following some incidence both the lead characters can be seen having a verbal spat with each other. On one side Prithviraj’s reputation and image as an actor are at stake. And on the other side, Suraj’s job and career are at risk.

It won’t be wrong to say that somehow the trailer does remind us of Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood film Fan which released in 2016.

The film also stars actresses Miya and Deepti Sati in pivotal roles.

Driving Licence is been helmed by Jean Paul Lal.

The Prithviraj starrer is a Christmas release that will hit big screens on 20th December.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!