Virat Kohli’s LOVELY Gesture For Anushka Sharma, Dedicates India’s Victory Over West Indies

Virat Kohli gave fans a heart-winning innings yesterday as India played against West Indies. Virat’s smashing performance of 70 runs in 29 balls didn’t just help the Indian team win the match against WI but also the series by 2-1.

After the match, Virat dedicated his performance and India’s victory to wife and actress Anushka Sharma as it was also Virushka’s 2nd wedding anniversary yesterday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said, “It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played.”

Virat also took to Instagram and congratulated all the team players for the fantastic victory. He shared the pic of the team posing with the cup and wrote, “Super squad 💯 🇮🇳 Thankyou for the fantastic support 🙌🏼”

Virat also wished Anushka a happy wedding anniversary earlier in the day as he posted a cute pic of him kissing her on the forehead. Along with the pic, he wrote a sweet note. It read, “In reality, there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️”

Even Anushka wished Virat with a beautiful throwback pic from their wedding and a lovely note. It said, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it ❤️ 🙏”

