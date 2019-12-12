Janhvi Kapoor Mercilessly Bashed By Diet Sabya For Wearing Copied Outfit Yet Again!

Janhvi Kapoor has been lauded for her fashion choices and often knows how to turn heads with her style statement. However, it seems that Janhvi has slacked in her game as the Dhadak actress has often found herself at the target of the infamous fashion police, Diet Sabya.

Janhvi, who recently attended an event wearing a white dress with feathered ruffles designed by House Of Exc, the outfit turned many heads and raised a storm on the internet as Janhvi looked divine. However, she has been trolled by Diet Sabya for blatantly copying the outfit from a designer label.

The actress further accentuated her look with a high bun, shimmery eye shadow, and teardrop earrings.

The anonymous fashion police shared a photo of Janhvi Kapoor in the outfit along with the original dress that had been designed by the original designer called Mihano Momosa on their Instagram handle. They also shared a screenshot of their chat with the designer where they asked them to confirm if the design is theirs. To this, Momosa replied, “This is actually a copy of our design.”

Well this isn’t the first time that Diet Sabya has pulled out celebs for plagiarism and copying looks from designer labels. Check out some of their previous posts.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line up of projects in her kitty with a variety of projects like Gunjan Saxena and RoohiAfza in the making.

