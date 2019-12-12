Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation post she was spotted singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song at a railway station. And clearly, there has been no going back for her ever since. In fact, Himesh Reshammiya roped her in for songs in his upcoming film, Happy Hardy And Heer. Now, Mondal has achieved another feat and surpassed bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt way behind.

Recently, Google’s end-year report was released, and most searched from various categories like celebrities, films amongst others were announced. While Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh surpassed Hollywood biggies like Joker and Avengers: Endgame; another shock came in with Ranu Mondal featuring in the most searched personalities whereas some A listers like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt couldn’t make a spot.

Clearly, the Ranu Mondal craze is on a different level.

Meanwhile, even Khans including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan amongst others were not a part of the top searches. The list was topped by IAF officer Abhinandan Vardhman, who made the country proud earlier this year. Vicky Kaushal, Lata Mangeshkar, Tara Sutaria were other celebs who successfully made a spot in the list.

Check out the Top 10 most searched celebs below:

1. Abhinandan Vardhman

2. Lata Mangeshkar

3. Yuvraj Singh

4. Anand Kumar

5. Vicky Kaushal

7. Ranu Mondal

8. Tara Sutaria

9. Siddharth Shukla

10. Koena Mitra

Ranu Mondal has multiple times faced controversies ever since her entry in the Industry, and that indeed helped her achieve this huge feat. From Lata Mangeshkar controversy to her misbehaving with a fan at the airport – fans have been curious to keep themselves updated about everything related to the singer.