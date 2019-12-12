Ranveer Singh Meets Karan Johar For Takht & Discussed How To Get Out Of His Jayeshbhai Jordaar Character

Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht has been a much-awaited film for quite a while now. And now, as reports have started doing rounds of KJo meeting Ranveer Singh to discuss the actor’s preparation routine for his character of Dara Shikoh in the film.
Takht, a period drama that revolves around the battle between two brothers for the throne during the Mughal era, boasts of an impressive ensemble and fans are certainly excited to see Ranveer recreate the magic he did with Khilji in Padmavaat.
A certain source close to Deccan Chronicle has been quoted saying,
Meanwhile, Takht is being touted as Karan Johar’s dream project and is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. While Vicky Kaushal plays Aurangzeb and Ranveer will plays Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb’s elder brother and the evergreen Anil Kapoor will essay the role of the celebrated moghul king, Shahjahan.
