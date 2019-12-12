Ranveer Singh Meets Karan Johar For Takht & Discussed How To Get Out Of His Jayeshbhai Jordaar Character

Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht has been a much-awaited film for quite a while now. And now, as reports have started doing rounds of KJo meeting Ranveer Singh to discuss the actor’s preparation routine for his character of Dara Shikoh in the film.

Takht, a period drama that revolves around the battle between two brothers for the throne during the Mughal era, boasts of an impressive ensemble and fans are certainly excited to see Ranveer recreate the magic he did with Khilji in Padmavaat.

A certain source close to Deccan Chronicle has been quoted saying, “

“Ranveer met Karan on Tuesday to discuss the schedules and prepare for his character of Dara Shikoh in the film. He does not have enough time to start preparing at one go for Takht because the film goes on the floors in the end of February and Ranveer needs time to get out of the fun character that he essays in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The one good thing for the film is that there is not too much experimentation or time needed to grow more facial hair, because Dara also had a small moustache for the longest time in his life. If one notices, Ranveer Singh has experimented the most with his facial hair for his films. But then he needs to get into a different mindset to play that role, and hence has started the prep rather early.”

Meanwhile, Takht is being touted as Karan Johar’s dream project and is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. While Vicky Kaushal plays Aurangzeb and Ranveer will plays Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb’s elder brother and the evergreen Anil Kapoor will essay the role of the celebrated moghul king, Shahjahan.

