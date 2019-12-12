Salman Khan Has The MOST Logical Explanation On Clashing With Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb

Salman Khan may be currently busy with Bigg Boss and Dabangg 3, but his upcoming Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has already been making a lot of noise. The movie will witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, and it looks like there’s no averting of the clash from either side.

Previously, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty moved their cop drama, Sooryavanshi to make way for Salman’s Inshallah, which eventually got shelved. Rohit termed Salman as his big brother, and that indeed strengthened their bond to another level. But this time, Laxmmi Bomb makers with their post during Navratri cleared that they’re definitely coming on Eid, and now Salman too has put forth his decision too.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, when asked about the clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Salman Khan said, “Yes, and there is scope for another two-three films to come on that day. Then, the audience decides which film to spend on. Agar picture achhi lagi, they will watch it. If they don’t, toh nahin dekhenge, festive date ho ya koi bhi date ho.”

Furthermore, when being asked how Eid has always been his festival to release films on, he clarified, “No, it’s not, it’s nobody’s date, anyone is welcome to release a film on the day. It’s just that my films happen to come on Eid. Actually, my last film, Bharat, released during Ramadan, three days before Eid. And now, Dabangg 3 is arriving on Christmas. I’ve had releases during Diwali and Republic Day too. Any festive day is a good day.”

Meanwhile, where Disha Patani is said to be a part of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Laxmmi Bomb, on the other hand, has Kiara Advani as the female lead.

